Earnings results for FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.9. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.89.

FibroGen last released its earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.35. The company earned $65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. Its revenue was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. FibroGen has generated ($0.89) earnings per share over the last year. FibroGen has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FibroGen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 132.33%. The high price target for FGEN is $58.00 and the low price target for FGEN is $29.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

FibroGen has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.14, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.00, FibroGen has a forecasted upside of 132.3% from its current price of $20.23. FibroGen has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen does not currently pay a dividend. FibroGen does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

In the past three months, FibroGen insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $944,760.00 in company stock. Only 3.39% of the stock of FibroGen is held by insiders. 75.05% of the stock of FibroGen is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN



Earnings for FibroGen are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.72) to ($0.78) per share. The P/E ratio of FibroGen is -7.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of FibroGen is -7.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. FibroGen has a P/B Ratio of 3.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

