Earnings results for Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Fluent last posted its earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. Fluent has generated ($0.02) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.0. Fluent has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fluent in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 38.08%. The high price target for FLNT is $5.00 and the low price target for FLNT is $4.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent does not currently pay a dividend. Fluent does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

In the past three months, Fluent insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.00% of the stock of Fluent is held by insiders. Only 31.99% of the stock of Fluent is held by institutions.

Earnings for Fluent are expected to grow by 187.50% in the coming year, from $0.08 to $0.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Fluent is 86.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.22. The P/E ratio of Fluent is 86.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 35.18. Fluent has a P/B Ratio of 1.25. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

