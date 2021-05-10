Earnings results for Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Fortuna Silver Mines last issued its earnings results on March 9th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.6. Fortuna Silver Mines has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fortuna Silver Mines in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.04, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 55.59%. The high price target for FSM is $12.50 and the low price target for FSM is $6.80. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Fortuna Silver Mines has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.04, Fortuna Silver Mines has a forecasted upside of 55.6% from its current price of $6.45. Fortuna Silver Mines has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines does not currently pay a dividend. Fortuna Silver Mines does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

In the past three months, Fortuna Silver Mines insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 34.47% of the stock of Fortuna Silver Mines is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM



Earnings for Fortuna Silver Mines are expected to grow by 422.22% in the coming year, from $0.18 to $0.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Fortuna Silver Mines is 49.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.23. The P/E ratio of Fortuna Silver Mines is 49.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 32.29. Fortuna Silver Mines has a P/B Ratio of 1.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

