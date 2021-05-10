Earnings results for Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Geron last announced its earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company earned $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Geron has generated ($0.36) earnings per share over the last year. Geron has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Geron in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 215.79%. The high price target for GERN is $7.00 and the low price target for GERN is $3.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Geron has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.20, Geron has a forecasted upside of 215.8% from its current price of $1.33. Geron has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron does not currently pay a dividend. Geron does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

In the past three months, Geron insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.70% of the stock of Geron is held by insiders. 55.51% of the stock of Geron is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN



Earnings for Geron are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.27) to ($0.30) per share. The P/E ratio of Geron is -3.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Geron is -3.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Geron has a P/B Ratio of 1.96. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

