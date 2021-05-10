Earnings results for Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

Gladstone Commercial last posted its earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Gladstone Commercial has generated $1.58 earnings per share over the last year. Gladstone Commercial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gladstone Commercial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.23%. The high price target for GOOD is $23.00 and the low price target for GOOD is $20.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Gladstone Commercial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.25, Gladstone Commercial has a forecasted downside of 0.2% from its current price of $21.30. Gladstone Commercial has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.04%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Gladstone Commercial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Gladstone Commercial is 94.94%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Gladstone Commercial will have a dividend payout ratio of 93.75% in the coming year. This indicates that Gladstone Commercial may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

In the past three months, Gladstone Commercial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Gladstone Commercial is held by insiders. 55.16% of the stock of Gladstone Commercial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD



Earnings for Gladstone Commercial are expected to grow by 1.27% in the coming year, from $1.58 to $1.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Gladstone Commercial is -78.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Gladstone Commercial is -78.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Gladstone Commercial has a P/B Ratio of 3.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

