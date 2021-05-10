Earnings results for Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Golub Capital BDC last issued its earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $74.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.23 million. Golub Capital BDC has generated $1.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.4. Golub Capital BDC has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Golub Capital BDC in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.61%. The high price target for GBDC is $11.50 and the low price target for GBDC is $11.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.46%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Golub Capital BDC has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Golub Capital BDC is 95.08%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Golub Capital BDC will have a dividend payout ratio of 101.75% in the coming year. This indicates that Golub Capital BDC may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

In the past three months, Golub Capital BDC insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $310,344.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 6.90% of the stock of Golub Capital BDC is held by insiders. 36.89% of the stock of Golub Capital BDC is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC



Earnings for Golub Capital BDC are expected to grow by 0.88% in the coming year, from $1.13 to $1.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Golub Capital BDC is 110.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.28. The P/E ratio of Golub Capital BDC is 110.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.87. Golub Capital BDC has a P/B Ratio of 1.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

