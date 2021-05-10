Earnings results for Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56.

Helios Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm earned $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.52 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Helios Technologies has generated $2.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.1. Helios Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Helios Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $79.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.02%. The high price target for HLIO is $82.00 and the low price target for HLIO is $76.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Helios Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $79.00, Helios Technologies has a forecasted upside of 4.0% from its current price of $75.95. Helios Technologies has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Helios Technologies has a dividend yield of 0.47%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Helios Technologies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Helios Technologies is 14.81%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Helios Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.58% next year. This indicates that Helios Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Helios Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.10% of the stock of Helios Technologies is held by insiders. 87.28% of the stock of Helios Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Helios Technologies are expected to grow by 29.27% in the coming year, from $2.05 to $2.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Helios Technologies is 110.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.23. The P/E ratio of Helios Technologies is 110.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 51.70. Helios Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 4.21. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

