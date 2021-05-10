Earnings results for Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Information Services Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.29 million. Information Services Group has generated $0.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.3. Information Services Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Information Services Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.58, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 26.74%. The high price target for III is $5.25 and the low price target for III is $1.90. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Information Services Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.58, Information Services Group has a forecasted downside of 26.7% from its current price of $4.88. Information Services Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group does not currently pay a dividend. Information Services Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)

In the past three months, Information Services Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.00% of the stock of Information Services Group is held by insiders. 48.31% of the stock of Information Services Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III



Earnings for Information Services Group are expected to grow by 7.14% in the coming year, from $0.14 to $0.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Information Services Group is 81.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.23. The P/E ratio of Information Services Group is 81.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 35.19. Information Services Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.92. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Information Services Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.58. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

