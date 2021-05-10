Earnings results for Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.64.

Inspired Entertainment last announced its earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 million. Inspired Entertainment has generated ($1.63) earnings per share over the last year. Inspired Entertainment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Inspired Entertainment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.10%. The high price target for INSE is $12.00 and the low price target for INSE is $7.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment does not currently pay a dividend. Inspired Entertainment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

In the past three months, Inspired Entertainment insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,771,275.00 in company stock. Only 20.66% of the stock of Inspired Entertainment is held by insiders. 55.07% of the stock of Inspired Entertainment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE



Earnings for Inspired Entertainment are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.97) to ($1.50) per share. The P/E ratio of Inspired Entertainment is -3.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Inspired Entertainment is -3.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

