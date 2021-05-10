Earnings results for Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Inter Parfums last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148 million. Its revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Inter Parfums has generated $1.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.9. Inter Parfums has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Inter Parfums in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.64%. The high price target for IPAR is $80.00 and the low price target for IPAR is $36.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Inter Parfums has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 1 buy rating, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.40, Inter Parfums has a forecasted downside of 12.6% from its current price of $74.86. Inter Parfums has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums has a dividend yield of 1.35%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Inter Parfums does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Inter Parfums is 52.63%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Inter Parfums will have a dividend payout ratio of 78.74% in the coming year. This indicates that Inter Parfums may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

In the past three months, Inter Parfums insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $177,168.00 in company stock. 44.70% of the stock of Inter Parfums is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 53.12% of the stock of Inter Parfums is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR



Earnings for Inter Parfums are expected to grow by 51.19% in the coming year, from $0.84 to $1.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Inter Parfums is 74.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.28. The P/E ratio of Inter Parfums is 74.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 45.00. Inter Parfums has a P/B Ratio of 3.87. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here