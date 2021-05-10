Earnings results for Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.54.

Intersect ENT last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 8th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.83 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intersect ENT has generated ($1.37) earnings per share over the last year. Intersect ENT has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Intersect ENT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.99%. The high price target for XENT is $32.00 and the low price target for XENT is $19.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Intersect ENT has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.67, Intersect ENT has a forecasted upside of 22.0% from its current price of $21.04. Intersect ENT has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Intersect ENT does not currently pay a dividend. Intersect ENT does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Intersect ENT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of Intersect ENT is held by insiders. 84.32% of the stock of Intersect ENT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Intersect ENT are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.88) to ($1.20) per share. The P/E ratio of Intersect ENT is -11.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Intersect ENT is -11.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Intersect ENT has a P/B Ratio of 5.61. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

