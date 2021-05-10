Earnings results for Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.81. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.73.

Intra-Cellular Therapies last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. The firm earned $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies has generated ($2.68) earnings per share over the last year. Intra-Cellular Therapies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Intra-Cellular Therapies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.39%. The high price target for ITCI is $70.00 and the low price target for ITCI is $36.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies does not currently pay a dividend. Intra-Cellular Therapies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

In the past three months, Intra-Cellular Therapies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,812,703.00 in company stock. Only 18.20% of the stock of Intra-Cellular Therapies is held by insiders. 79.10% of the stock of Intra-Cellular Therapies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI



Earnings for Intra-Cellular Therapies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.32) to ($3.18) per share. The P/E ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies is -10.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies is -10.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a P/B Ratio of 9.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

