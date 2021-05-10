Earnings results for Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Lincoln Educational Services last posted its earnings results on March 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.83 million. Lincoln Educational Services has generated $0.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.1. Lincoln Educational Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lincoln Educational Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.21%. The high price target for LINC is $10.00 and the low price target for LINC is $7.50. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lincoln Educational Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.00, Lincoln Educational Services has a forecasted upside of 28.2% from its current price of $7.02. Lincoln Educational Services has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services does not currently pay a dividend. Lincoln Educational Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

In the past three months, Lincoln Educational Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 25.00% of the stock of Lincoln Educational Services is held by insiders. 62.74% of the stock of Lincoln Educational Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC



Earnings for Lincoln Educational Services are expected to grow by 77.78% in the coming year, from $0.27 to $0.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Lincoln Educational Services is 20.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.23. The P/E ratio of Lincoln Educational Services is 20.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 43.03. Lincoln Educational Services has a PEG Ratio of 0.85. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Lincoln Educational Services has a P/B Ratio of 4.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

