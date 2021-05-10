Earnings results for MBIA (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.65.

MBIA last announced its earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $103 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. MBIA has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. MBIA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on MBIA (NYSE:MBI)

Dividend Strength: MBIA (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA does not currently pay a dividend. MBIA does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MBIA (NYSE:MBI)

In the past three months, MBIA insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.81% of the stock of MBIA is held by insiders. 75.07% of the stock of MBIA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MBIA (NYSE:MBI



The P/E ratio of MBIA is -0.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MBIA is -0.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MBIA has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

