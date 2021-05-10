Earnings results for McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

McEwen Mining last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business earned $27.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 million. McEwen Mining has generated ($0.17) earnings per share over the last year. McEwen Mining has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for McEwen Mining in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 117.95%. The high price target for MUX is $4.00 and the low price target for MUX is $2.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

McEwen Mining has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.83, McEwen Mining has a forecasted upside of 117.9% from its current price of $1.30. McEwen Mining has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining does not currently pay a dividend. McEwen Mining does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

In the past three months, McEwen Mining insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.10% of the stock of McEwen Mining is held by insiders. Only 16.02% of the stock of McEwen Mining is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX



Earnings for McEwen Mining are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.13) to ($0.08) per share. The P/E ratio of McEwen Mining is -3.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of McEwen Mining is -3.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. McEwen Mining has a P/B Ratio of 1.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here