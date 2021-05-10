Earnings results for Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Mesa Air Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. Mesa Air Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mesa Air Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.59%. The high price target for MESA is $15.00 and the low price target for MESA is $8.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Mesa Air Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.00, Mesa Air Group has a forecasted upside of 16.6% from its current price of $11.15. Mesa Air Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group does not currently pay a dividend. Mesa Air Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

In the past three months, Mesa Air Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,153,786.00 in company stock. Only 4.42% of the stock of Mesa Air Group is held by insiders. 61.61% of the stock of Mesa Air Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA



Earnings for Mesa Air Group are expected to grow by 181.08% in the coming year, from $0.37 to $1.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Mesa Air Group is 14.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.22. The P/E ratio of Mesa Air Group is 14.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 29.83. Mesa Air Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.86. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here