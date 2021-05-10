Earnings results for Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Model N last released its earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. The company earned $42.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.53 million. Model N has generated ($0.18) earnings per share over the last year. Model N has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Model N (NYSE:MODN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Model N in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.22%. The high price target for MODN is $60.00 and the low price target for MODN is $38.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Model N does not currently pay a dividend. Model N does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Model N (NYSE:MODN)

In the past three months, Model N insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,174,160.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Model N is held by insiders. 93.37% of the stock of Model N is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Model N (NYSE:MODN



Earnings for Model N are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.30) to ($0.23) per share. The P/E ratio of Model N is -92.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Model N is -92.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Model N has a P/B Ratio of 10.55. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

