Earnings results for Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.48.

Molecular Templates last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 17th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. Molecular Templates has generated ($1.26) earnings per share over the last year. Molecular Templates has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Molecular Templates in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 64.59%. The high price target for MTEM is $20.00 and the low price target for MTEM is $12.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Molecular Templates has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.50, Molecular Templates has a forecasted upside of 64.6% from its current price of $8.81. Molecular Templates has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates does not currently pay a dividend. Molecular Templates does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM)

In the past three months, Molecular Templates insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $26,558,770.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 38.20% of the stock of Molecular Templates is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 60.73% of the stock of Molecular Templates is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM



Earnings for Molecular Templates are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.09) to ($1.99) per share. The P/E ratio of Molecular Templates is -4.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Molecular Templates is -4.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Molecular Templates has a P/B Ratio of 3.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here