Earnings results for Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Napco Security Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.43 million. Napco Security Technologies has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.3. Napco Security Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Napco Security Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.48%. The high price target for NSSC is $40.00 and the low price target for NSSC is $34.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Napco Security Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.00, Napco Security Technologies has a forecasted upside of 5.5% from its current price of $34.13. Napco Security Technologies has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Napco Security Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

In the past three months, Napco Security Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $190,188.00 in company stock. 35.70% of the stock of Napco Security Technologies is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 48.20% of the stock of Napco Security Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC



Earnings for Napco Security Technologies are expected to grow by 61.11% in the coming year, from $0.72 to $1.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Napco Security Technologies is 81.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.22. The P/E ratio of Napco Security Technologies is 81.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 50.43. Napco Security Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 8.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

