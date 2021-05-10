Earnings results for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.3599999999999999.

National Health Investors last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.19. The company earned $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. National Health Investors has generated $5.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7. National Health Investors has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for National Health Investors in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.44, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.95%. The high price target for NHI is $77.00 and the low price target for NHI is $40.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 7 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

National Health Investors has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.78, and is based on no buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.44, National Health Investors has a forecasted downside of 8.0% from its current price of $71.10. National Health Investors has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.21%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. National Health Investors has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of National Health Investors is 80.18%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, National Health Investors will have a dividend payout ratio of 78.05% in the coming year. This indicates that National Health Investors may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

In the past three months, National Health Investors insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.74% of the stock of National Health Investors is held by insiders. 65.72% of the stock of National Health Investors is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI



Earnings for National Health Investors are expected to grow by 1.07% in the coming year, from $5.59 to $5.65 per share. The P/E ratio of National Health Investors is 16.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.28. The P/E ratio of National Health Investors is 16.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.87. National Health Investors has a P/B Ratio of 2.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

