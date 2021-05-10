Earnings results for Nautilus (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Nautilus last released its quarterly earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. Its revenue was up 81.7% on a year-over-year basis. Nautilus has generated ($0.68) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.0. Nautilus has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Nautilus (NYSE:NLS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nautilus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 46.86%. The high price target for NLS is $40.00 and the low price target for NLS is $12.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Nautilus has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.83, Nautilus has a forecasted upside of 46.9% from its current price of $16.91. Nautilus has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Nautilus (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus does not currently pay a dividend. Nautilus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nautilus (NYSE:NLS)

In the past three months, Nautilus insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $168,820.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Nautilus is held by insiders. 68.48% of the stock of Nautilus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS



Earnings for Nautilus are expected to decrease by -23.08% in the coming year, from $2.34 to $1.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Nautilus is 15.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.22. The P/E ratio of Nautilus is 15.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.62. Nautilus has a P/B Ratio of 5.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

