Earnings results for Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.62.

Nelnet last released its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $529.77 million for the quarter. Nelnet has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.2. Nelnet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nelnet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $75.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.01%. The high price target for NNI is $75.00 and the low price target for NNI is $75.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Nelnet has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $75.00, Nelnet has a forecasted upside of 0.0% from its current price of $74.99. Nelnet has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet has a dividend yield of 1.17%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Nelnet has been increasing its dividend for 6 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)

In the past three months, Nelnet insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 44.97% of the stock of Nelnet is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 34.72% of the stock of Nelnet is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI



The P/E ratio of Nelnet is 18.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.23. The P/E ratio of Nelnet is 18.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.85. Nelnet has a P/B Ratio of 1.25. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

