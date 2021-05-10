Earnings results for Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58.

Noah last announced its earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.09 million for the quarter. Noah has generated $2.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.4. Noah has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Noah in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $54.46, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.63%. The high price target for NOAH is $60.20 and the low price target for NOAH is $50.18. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Noah has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $54.46, Noah has a forecasted upside of 23.6% from its current price of $44.05. Noah has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah does not currently pay a dividend. Noah does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

In the past three months, Noah insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 53.23% of the stock of Noah is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Noah (NYSE:NOAH



Earnings for Noah are expected to grow by 23.91% in the coming year, from $2.30 to $2.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Noah is 20.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.28. The P/E ratio of Noah is 20.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.87. Noah has a P/B Ratio of 2.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

