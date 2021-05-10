Earnings results for Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Organogenesis last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.30 million. Organogenesis has generated ($0.42) earnings per share over the last year. Organogenesis has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Organogenesis in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.99%. The high price target for ORGO is $22.00 and the low price target for ORGO is $9.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis does not currently pay a dividend. Organogenesis does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

In the past three months, Organogenesis insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,281,101.00 in company stock. 57.20% of the stock of Organogenesis is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 4.62% of the stock of Organogenesis is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO



The P/E ratio of Organogenesis is -352.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Organogenesis is -352.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Organogenesis has a P/B Ratio of 35.85. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

