Earnings results for ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS)

ProSight Global, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

ProSight Global last announced its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $199.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201 million. ProSight Global has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8.

Analyst Opinion on ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ProSight Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.56%. The high price target for PROS is $13.00 and the low price target for PROS is $13.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ProSight Global has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.00, ProSight Global has a forecasted upside of 1.6% from its current price of $12.80. ProSight Global has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS)

ProSight Global does not currently pay a dividend. ProSight Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS)

In the past three months, ProSight Global insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of ProSight Global is held by insiders. 96.38% of the stock of ProSight Global is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS



Earnings for ProSight Global are expected to grow by 15.04% in the coming year, from $1.13 to $1.30 per share. The P/E ratio of ProSight Global is 13.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.23. The P/E ratio of ProSight Global is 13.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.85. ProSight Global has a P/B Ratio of 1.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

