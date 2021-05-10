Earnings results for Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

Prospect Capital last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $172.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.09 million. Prospect Capital has generated $0.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.3. Prospect Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Prospect Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 44.85%. The high price target for PSEC is $4.50 and the low price target for PSEC is $4.50. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Prospect Capital has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.00, and is based on no buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.50, Prospect Capital has a forecasted downside of 44.9% from its current price of $8.16. Prospect Capital has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.82%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Prospect Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Prospect Capital is 100.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Prospect Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 98.63% in the coming year. This indicates that Prospect Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC)

In the past three months, Prospect Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.80% of the stock of Prospect Capital is held by insiders. Only 10.26% of the stock of Prospect Capital is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC



Earnings for Prospect Capital are expected to grow by 10.61% in the coming year, from $0.66 to $0.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Prospect Capital is 23.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.23. The P/E ratio of Prospect Capital is 23.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.85. Prospect Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.99. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here