Earnings results for Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.57.

Pulse Biosciences last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. Pulse Biosciences has generated ($2.26) earnings per share over the last year. Pulse Biosciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pulse Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 150.73%. The high price target for PLSE is $46.00 and the low price target for PLSE is $40.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pulse Biosciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.00, Pulse Biosciences has a forecasted upside of 150.7% from its current price of $17.15. Pulse Biosciences has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Pulse Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

In the past three months, Pulse Biosciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 49.80% of the stock of Pulse Biosciences is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 11.42% of the stock of Pulse Biosciences is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE



Earnings for Pulse Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.05) to ($1.65) per share. The P/E ratio of Pulse Biosciences is -7.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Pulse Biosciences is -7.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Pulse Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 11.59. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

