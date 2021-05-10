Earnings results for Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Radiant Logistics last issued its earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The company earned $218.81 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.6. Radiant Logistics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Radiant Logistics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.21%. The high price target for RLGT is $10.00 and the low price target for RLGT is $7.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Radiant Logistics does not currently pay a dividend. Radiant Logistics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

In the past three months, Radiant Logistics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.80% of the stock of Radiant Logistics is held by insiders. 54.28% of the stock of Radiant Logistics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT



The P/E ratio of Radiant Logistics is 35.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.22. The P/E ratio of Radiant Logistics is 35.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 29.83. Radiant Logistics has a P/B Ratio of 2.56. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

