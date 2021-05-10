Earnings results for RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.33.

RadNet last posted its earnings results on March 7th, 2021. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.62 million. Its revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. RadNet has generated $0.29 earnings per share over the last year. RadNet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RadNet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.29%. The high price target for RDNT is $26.00 and the low price target for RDNT is $23.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

RadNet has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.50, RadNet has a forecasted upside of 5.3% from its current price of $23.27. RadNet has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

RadNet does not currently pay a dividend. RadNet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, RadNet insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,027,575.00 in company stock. Only 5.77% of the stock of RadNet is held by insiders. 67.46% of the stock of RadNet is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for RadNet are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.15) to $0.46 per share. The P/E ratio of RadNet is -110.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of RadNet is -110.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. RadNet has a P/B Ratio of 5.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

