Earnings results for Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

Repay last announced its earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Repay has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Repay has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Repay in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.92, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.94%. The high price target for RPAY is $31.00 and the low price target for RPAY is $21.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Repay has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.92, Repay has a forecasted upside of 29.9% from its current price of $21.49. Repay has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay does not currently pay a dividend. Repay does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

In the past three months, Repay insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $468,800.00 in company stock. Only 16.54% of the stock of Repay is held by insiders. 93.11% of the stock of Repay is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY



Earnings for Repay are expected to decrease by -39.29% in the coming year, from $0.28 to $0.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Repay is -63.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Repay is -63.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Repay has a P/B Ratio of 1.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

