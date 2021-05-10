Earnings results for Revlon (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.21.

Revlon last issued its earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.47. The business earned $626.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.50 million. Revlon has generated ($2.45) earnings per share over the last year. Revlon has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Revlon (NYSE:REV)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Revlon.

Dividend Strength: Revlon (NYSE:REV)

Revlon does not currently pay a dividend. Revlon does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Revlon (NYSE:REV)

In the past three months, Revlon insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 87.40% of the stock of Revlon is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 11.50% of the stock of Revlon is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Revlon (NYSE:REV



Earnings for Revlon are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.21) to ($2.76) per share. The P/E ratio of Revlon is -1.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Revlon is -1.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here