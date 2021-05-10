Earnings results for Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Rimini Street last released its earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm earned $87.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.53 million. Rimini Street has generated $0.25 earnings per share over the last year. Rimini Street has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rimini Street in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 56.45%. The high price target for RMNI is $15.00 and the low price target for RMNI is $10.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street does not currently pay a dividend. Rimini Street does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

In the past three months, Rimini Street insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $414,294.00 in company stock. 61.14% of the stock of Rimini Street is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 51.19% of the stock of Rimini Street is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI



Earnings for Rimini Street are expected to grow by 3.33% in the coming year, from $0.30 to $0.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Rimini Street is -30.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Rimini Street is -30.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Rimini Street has a PEG Ratio of 1.36. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

