Earnings results for Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Ring Energy last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm earned $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.64 million. Ring Energy has generated $0.53 earnings per share over the last year. Ring Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ring Energy in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Ring Energy.

Dividend Strength: Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Ring Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

In the past three months, Ring Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.20% of the stock of Ring Energy is held by insiders. Only 23.19% of the stock of Ring Energy is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI



Earnings for Ring Energy are expected to decrease by -57.14% in the coming year, from $0.07 to $0.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Ring Energy is -1.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ring Energy is -1.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ring Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.29. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here