Earnings results for Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.6.

Rubius Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. Rubius Therapeutics has generated ($2.08) earnings per share over the last year. Rubius Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rubius Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.07%. The high price target for RUBY is $40.00 and the low price target for RUBY is $20.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Rubius Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.00, Rubius Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 7.1% from its current price of $26.15. Rubius Therapeutics has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Rubius Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

In the past three months, Rubius Therapeutics insiders have bought 889.43% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $6,090,000.00 in company stock and sold $615,505.00 in company stock. 58.40% of the stock of Rubius Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 93.74% of the stock of Rubius Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY



Earnings for Rubius Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.11) to ($1.99) per share. The P/E ratio of Rubius Therapeutics is -12.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Rubius Therapeutics is -12.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Rubius Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 7.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

