Earnings results for ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

ScanSource last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 2nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.65 million. Its revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ScanSource has generated $2.05 earnings per share over the last year. ScanSource has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ScanSource in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.05%. The high price target for SCSC is $31.00 and the low price target for SCSC is $31.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ScanSource has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.00, ScanSource has a forecasted downside of 4.1% from its current price of $32.31. ScanSource has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource does not currently pay a dividend. ScanSource does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)

In the past three months, ScanSource insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.59% of the stock of ScanSource is held by insiders. 93.38% of the stock of ScanSource is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC



Earnings for ScanSource are expected to grow by 31.91% in the coming year, from $1.88 to $2.48 per share. The P/E ratio of ScanSource is -3.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ScanSource has a P/B Ratio of 1.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

