Earnings results for SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.28.

SmileDirectClub last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business earned $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. SmileDirectClub has generated ($1.14) earnings per share over the last year. SmileDirectClub has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SmileDirectClub in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.06, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.99%. The high price target for SDC is $16.00 and the low price target for SDC is $6.50. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub does not currently pay a dividend. SmileDirectClub does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

In the past three months, SmileDirectClub insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 66.04% of the stock of SmileDirectClub is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 18.91% of the stock of SmileDirectClub is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC



Earnings for SmileDirectClub are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.62) to ($0.32) per share. The P/E ratio of SmileDirectClub is -9.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SmileDirectClub is -9.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SmileDirectClub has a P/B Ratio of 6.98. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

