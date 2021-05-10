Earnings results for StarTek (NYSE:SRT)

StarTek, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

StarTek last announced its earnings results on March 14th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $174.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.44 million. StarTek has generated $0.08 earnings per share over the last year. StarTek has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on StarTek (NYSE:SRT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for StarTek in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 45.12%. The high price target for SRT is $12.00 and the low price target for SRT is $10.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

StarTek has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, StarTek has a forecasted upside of 45.1% from its current price of $7.58. StarTek has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: StarTek (NYSE:SRT)

StarTek does not currently pay a dividend. StarTek does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: StarTek (NYSE:SRT)

In the past three months, StarTek insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of StarTek is held by insiders. Only 15.18% of the stock of StarTek is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of StarTek (NYSE:SRT



Earnings for StarTek are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.70) to $0.30 per share. The P/E ratio of StarTek is -7.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of StarTek is -7.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. StarTek has a P/B Ratio of 1.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

