Earnings results for StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.9. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.

StoneX Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 7th, 2021. The reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter. StoneX Group has generated $4.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3. StoneX Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for StoneX Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $70.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.16%. The high price target for SNEX is $70.00 and the low price target for SNEX is $70.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

StoneX Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $70.00, StoneX Group has a forecasted upside of 11.2% from its current price of $62.97. StoneX Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group does not currently pay a dividend. StoneX Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

In the past three months, StoneX Group insiders have sold 287.86% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $317,250.00 in company stock and sold $1,230,495.00 in company stock. Only 17.65% of the stock of StoneX Group is held by insiders. 70.43% of the stock of StoneX Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX



Earnings for StoneX Group are expected to grow by 21.88% in the coming year, from $6.58 to $8.02 per share. The P/E ratio of StoneX Group is 7.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.22. The P/E ratio of StoneX Group is 7.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.77. StoneX Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.59. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

