Earnings results for Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Surgalign last released its earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.19 million. Surgalign has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year. Surgalign has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Surgalign in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 150.48%. The high price target for SRGA is $5.00 and the low price target for SRGA is $4.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign does not currently pay a dividend. Surgalign does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

In the past three months, Surgalign insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.70% of the stock of Surgalign is held by insiders. 53.47% of the stock of Surgalign is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Surgalign are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.68) to ($0.26) per share. The P/E ratio of Surgalign is -0.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Surgalign is -0.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

