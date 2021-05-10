Earnings results for Tredegar (NYSE:TG)

Tredegar Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Analyst Opinion on Tredegar (NYSE:TG)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Tredegar.

Dividend Strength: Tredegar (NYSE:TG)

Tredegar pays a meaningful dividend of 3.18%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Tredegar has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Tredegar (NYSE:TG)

In the past three months, Tredegar insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.10% of the stock of Tredegar is held by insiders. 64.45% of the stock of Tredegar is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tredegar (NYSE:TG



The P/E ratio of Tredegar is -6.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tredegar is -6.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tredegar has a P/B Ratio of 1.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here