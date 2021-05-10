Earnings results for Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.24.

Veracyte last issued its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm earned $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. Veracyte has generated ($0.27) earnings per share over the last year. Veracyte has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Veracyte in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $64.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 45.92%. The high price target for VCYT is $88.00 and the low price target for VCYT is $48.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte does not currently pay a dividend. Veracyte does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

In the past three months, Veracyte insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,781,152.00 in company stock. Only 8.30% of the stock of Veracyte is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT



Earnings for Veracyte are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.61) to ($0.27) per share. The P/E ratio of Veracyte is -64.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Veracyte is -64.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Veracyte has a P/B Ratio of 9.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

