Earnings results for Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Verra Mobility last posted its earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.15 million. Verra Mobility has generated $0.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.0. Verra Mobility has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Verra Mobility in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.58%. The high price target for VRRM is $18.00 and the low price target for VRRM is $13.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility does not currently pay a dividend. Verra Mobility does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

In the past three months, Verra Mobility insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $377,350.00 in company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of Verra Mobility is held by insiders. 89.83% of the stock of Verra Mobility is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM



Earnings for Verra Mobility are expected to grow by 47.06% in the coming year, from $0.34 to $0.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Verra Mobility is 132.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.23. The P/E ratio of Verra Mobility is 132.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 51.70. Verra Mobility has a P/B Ratio of 6.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

