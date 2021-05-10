Earnings results for Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Village Farms International last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company earned $47.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.96 million. Village Farms International has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year. Village Farms International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Village Farms International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 110.02%. The high price target for VFF is $26.00 and the low price target for VFF is $18.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Village Farms International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.33, Village Farms International has a forecasted upside of 110.0% from its current price of $11.11. Village Farms International has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Village Farms International does not currently pay a dividend. Village Farms International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Village Farms International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $918,320.00 in company stock. Only 20.40% of the stock of Village Farms International is held by insiders. Only 14.24% of the stock of Village Farms International is held by institutions.

Earnings for Village Farms International are expected to grow by 1,150.00% in the coming year, from $0.04 to $0.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Village Farms International is -222.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Village Farms International is -222.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Village Farms International has a P/B Ratio of 4.63. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

