Earnings results for Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

Vuzix last released its quarterly earnings data on March 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company earned $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 million. Its revenue was up 121.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vuzix has generated ($0.94) earnings per share over the last year. Vuzix has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vuzix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.24%. The high price target for VUZI is $30.00 and the low price target for VUZI is $13.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vuzix has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.50, Vuzix has a forecasted upside of 14.2% from its current price of $18.82. Vuzix has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix does not currently pay a dividend. Vuzix does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

In the past three months, Vuzix insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.20% of the stock of Vuzix is held by insiders. Only 12.43% of the stock of Vuzix is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI



Earnings for Vuzix are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.55) to ($0.50) per share. The P/E ratio of Vuzix is -23.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Vuzix is -23.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vuzix has a P/B Ratio of 25.78. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

