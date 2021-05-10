Earnings results for Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Watford Holdings Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-13.42.

Watford last released its earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.70. The firm earned $227.68 million during the quarter. Watford has generated $2.00 earnings per share over the last year. Watford has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Watford in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 51.30%. The high price target for WTRE is $17.00 and the low price target for WTRE is $17.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Watford has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.00, Watford has a forecasted downside of 51.3% from its current price of $34.91. Watford has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Watford does not currently pay a dividend. Watford does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE)

In the past three months, Watford insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $15,971,328.00 in company stock. Only 1.61% of the stock of Watford is held by insiders. Only 33.01% of the stock of Watford is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE



Earnings for Watford are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.88) to $3.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Watford is -7.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Watford is -7.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Watford has a P/B Ratio of 0.86. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here