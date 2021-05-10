Earnings results for WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

WhiteHorse Finance last announced its earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company earned $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 million. WhiteHorse Finance has generated $1.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.9. WhiteHorse Finance has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for WhiteHorse Finance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.31%. The high price target for WHF is $16.00 and the low price target for WHF is $11.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

WhiteHorse Finance has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.80, WhiteHorse Finance has a forecasted downside of 11.3% from its current price of $15.56. WhiteHorse Finance has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.13%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. WhiteHorse Finance has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of WhiteHorse Finance is 93.42%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, WhiteHorse Finance will have a dividend payout ratio of 109.23% in the coming year. This indicates that WhiteHorse Finance may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

In the past three months, WhiteHorse Finance insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of WhiteHorse Finance is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF



Earnings for WhiteHorse Finance are expected to grow by 14.04% in the coming year, from $1.14 to $1.30 per share. The P/E ratio of WhiteHorse Finance is 17.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.22. The P/E ratio of WhiteHorse Finance is 17.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.77. WhiteHorse Finance has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

