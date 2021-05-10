Earnings results for XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

XBiotech Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Analyst Opinion on XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for XBiotech.

Dividend Strength: XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

XBiotech does not currently pay a dividend. XBiotech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

In the past three months, XBiotech insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 30.98% of the stock of XBiotech is held by insiders. Only 14.79% of the stock of XBiotech is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT



The P/E ratio of XBiotech is 1.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.22. The P/E ratio of XBiotech is 1.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 43.49. XBiotech has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

