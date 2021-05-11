Earnings results for 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.32.

1Life Healthcare last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.60 million. 1Life Healthcare has generated ($2.84) earnings per share over the last year. 1Life Healthcare has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. 1Life Healthcare will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 1Life Healthcare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.93, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.99%. The high price target for ONEM is $63.00 and the low price target for ONEM is $28.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

1Life Healthcare has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.93, 1Life Healthcare has a forecasted upside of 27.0% from its current price of $38.53. 1Life Healthcare has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare does not currently pay a dividend. 1Life Healthcare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

In the past three months, 1Life Healthcare insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,874,003.00 in company stock. 76.75% of the stock of 1Life Healthcare is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM



Earnings for 1Life Healthcare are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.78) to ($0.53) per share. The P/E ratio of 1Life Healthcare is -21.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of 1Life Healthcare is -21.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

