Earnings results for Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST)

Absolute Software Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Absolute Software last released its earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Absolute Software has generated $0.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.1. Absolute Software has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Absolute Software in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.01%. The high price target for ABST is $21.00 and the low price target for ABST is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Absolute Software has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.60, Absolute Software has a forecasted upside of 34.0% from its current price of $13.88. Absolute Software has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST)

Absolute Software pays a meaningful dividend of 1.77%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Absolute Software does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Absolute Software is 104.17%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Absolute Software will have a dividend payout ratio of 104.17% in the coming year. This indicates that Absolute Software may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST)

In the past three months, Absolute Software insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.73% of the stock of Absolute Software is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST



Earnings for Absolute Software are expected to grow by 9.09% in the coming year, from $0.22 to $0.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Absolute Software is 63.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.79. The P/E ratio of Absolute Software is 63.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.96.

More latest stories: here