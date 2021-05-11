Earnings results for Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.43.

Akerna last released its quarterly earnings data on March 21st, 2021. The reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. Akerna has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Akerna has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Akerna in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 183.02%. The high price target for KERN is $10.50 and the low price target for KERN is $10.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna does not currently pay a dividend. Akerna does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

In the past three months, Akerna insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.40% of the stock of Akerna is held by insiders. Only 8.82% of the stock of Akerna is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN



The P/E ratio of Akerna is -2.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Akerna is -2.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Akerna has a P/B Ratio of 1.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

